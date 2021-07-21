IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

