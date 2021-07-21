IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 222,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

