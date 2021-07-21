IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,351,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 440,964 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

