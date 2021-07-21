IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,413 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,821,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.