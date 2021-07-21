IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $42.00. IDT shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IDT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
