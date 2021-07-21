IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $42.00. IDT shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IDT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

