Idavoll Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $142,036.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00144642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.41 or 1.00171207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.