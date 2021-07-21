Idavoll Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $140,836.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $140,836.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00136506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.23 or 1.00130371 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.