ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.64.

ICLR opened at $215.88 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.30.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

