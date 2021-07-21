iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

IBIO stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45. iBio has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -6.22.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iBio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in iBio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iBio in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

