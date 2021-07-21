Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBDRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

