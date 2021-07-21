I/O Coin One Day Volume Reaches $35.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $35.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00438906 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.31 or 0.01392503 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000305 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,997,116 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

