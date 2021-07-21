Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $1.28 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $31,982.35 or 1.00410260 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $12.06 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00107816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00145625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.74 or 0.99777276 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

