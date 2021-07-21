Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

