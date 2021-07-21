Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

