Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Hub Group stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.