HSBC’s (HSBA) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 401.30 ($5.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £81.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.61. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

