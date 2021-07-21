HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of PAQCU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

