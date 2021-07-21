HRT Financial LP Raises Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 253.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.28% of Kismet Acquisition One worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSMT. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,284,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,858,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSMT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

