HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.