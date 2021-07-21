HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.25% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,522,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 308,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 199,959 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,394 shares of company stock worth $300,113. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

