HRT Financial LP Has $818,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

OLN stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.