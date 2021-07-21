HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 263,981 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.16% of Akebia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.