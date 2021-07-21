H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $13.15 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

