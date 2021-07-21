Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

