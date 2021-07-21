Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.97.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
