Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

