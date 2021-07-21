Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

