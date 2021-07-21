HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 16 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 938 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

HSV opened at GBX 938 ($12.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 101.96. HomeServe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 960.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s payout ratio is presently 2.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

