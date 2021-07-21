Homeros Achieves Market Cap of $22.69 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and $5.08 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.