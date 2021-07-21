Home REIT (LON:HOME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 744,985 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.76.

Get Home REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.