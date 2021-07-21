Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

HOMB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,214. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

