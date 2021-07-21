Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,708 shares of company stock worth $56,693,617 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.06. 3,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,171. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

