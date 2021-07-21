Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $44.98 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $44,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,494. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.