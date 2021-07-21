Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 34,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

