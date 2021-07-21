Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Buys 2,555 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.