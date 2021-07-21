Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 750 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,465. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.