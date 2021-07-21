Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.15 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

