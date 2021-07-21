Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

