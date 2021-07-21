Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.15. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

