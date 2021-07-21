Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

