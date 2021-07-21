Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 137,583 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 532.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Mimecast worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mimecast by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,770 shares of company stock worth $14,876,558. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

