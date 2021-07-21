Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 130,973 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 488.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GO opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,252,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

