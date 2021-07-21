Holocene Advisors LP Has $6.21 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

