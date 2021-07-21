Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 110.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

