Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.