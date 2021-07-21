Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.23. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.