Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,471.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.