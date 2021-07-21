Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,154 B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRPMU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $206,000.

OTCMKTS BRPMU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

