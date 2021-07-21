Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $189,000 in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Holicity during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Holicity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOL opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.