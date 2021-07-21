Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.54.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

