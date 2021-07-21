Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

